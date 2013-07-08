Can't Play Blu-Ray in All Region Codes Region-Free Blu-Ray Player from Leawo Can Help

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- If people ever encountered a situation that they do not know how to play region-coded Blu-ray discs on computer, here is tool that can come in handy. Leawo Software, the renowned software enterprise based in Shenzhen, China has released a newly-designed program called region-free Blu-ray player that can resolve any region code trouble. This tool is rewarded at $29.95 only in an on-going special offer, so everyone can enjoy the great boon to play Blu-ray in all region codes with great saving.



Region codes place geographical restrictions on where in the world a Blu-ray movie can be played. For example, a BD system bought in the USA region would play only Blu-ray movie discs with that area's encoding. The purpose of region codes is to allow regional pricing to be affected by the movie studios and help studios to prevent unlicensed movie imports. This is not in favor of BD buffs as they can not enjoy purchased Blu-ray discs from other countries unlimitedly on local computer. Now, Leawo Software website provides a professional region-free Blu-ray Player to perfectly settle the problem by automatically detecting the region code and allowing unlimited region code changes.



Software players such as PowerDVD or WinDVD impose restrictions on the number of region changes in their settings menus. A limit of five region code changes is usually permitted after which it becomes impossible to switch to another region, which means that Blu-Rays from other regions cannot be played anymore on these devices or computer. Therefore, this smash hit region-free Blu-ray player from Leawo is exactly what people need for endless region-coded BD disc enjoyment. Unlike other alternatives, it supports unlimited number of BD region code changes in its Player Settings, thus a lifelong Blu-ray playback software for all region-coded BD discs is just a breeze.



The operation to adjust the specific region code for smooth BD movie entertainment is quite simple: just go to the home interface of Leawo region-free Blu-ray player for Win and click Player Settings on bottom-right part. Mouse click DVD & Blu-ray>Forced BD player region to freely change region code from A to C to match the target BD disc for smooth playback.



Moreover, this Leawo all-region Blu-ray player software also serves as an effective tool for DVD disc playback of all regions. It provides a more flexible and ingenious way to automatically remove all the region protections crafted on DVD discs. This smart tool works in background and as soon as the disc is inserted into the DVD drive, a seamless and quality lossless DVD playback begins.



BD lovers can spend just $29.95 after applying this Leawo Blu-ray Player coupon code BDP2995 to get this multi-region Blu-ray player software to play Blu-ray region free! The program is originally valued $59.95. People can also get this program as freebie by purchasing any product on promotion platform Trialpay.



