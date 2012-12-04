Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) was announced concerning whether certain Cantel Medical officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN), including those who current hold NYSE:CMN shares since years, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cantel Medical officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval of executive compensation and an amendment to Cantel Medical’s Equity Incentive Plan. In the Proxy Statement filed by Cantel Medical Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) the Board of Directors recommends that Cantel’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 30,000,000 to 75,000,000.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Cantel Medical Corp. common stock.



Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $260.05 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2009 to $386.49 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2012 and that its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from $15.57 million to $31.34 million.



Since its 3:2 split shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) rose from as low as $19.50 per share in March 2012 to as high as $28.45 per share in October 2012.



The President and CEO’s pay rose from over $1.4 million in 2011 to over $1.86 million in 2012 and the CFO’s compensation increased from over $738,000 in 2011 to over $888,000 in 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com