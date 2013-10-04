Canter Levin & Berg Launch £1750 Cash Advance Offer for New Claims

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors have launched a new £1750 cash advance offer, open to the victims of road traffic accidents and personal injuries.



As part of this offer, new clients will be eligible to receive some of their final damages in advance of the settlement of their case, up to £1750. Provided the accident happened on or after 1st September 2013 and they comply with the terms and conditions of our offer, Canter Levin & Berg will be happy to advance part of the full compensation settlement to the client before their claim has been settled.



For more information on this new offer for people who have been involved in a road accident that wasn’t their fault, or who have suffered a personal injury through no fault of their own, Canter Levin & Berg have prepared a cash advance offer guide on their website.



About Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors

Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors have been providing legal services to the community in Liverpool and across the North West since 1947. In this time, they have built our reputation upon our ability to offer efficient and effective legal representation for our clients, whether they are individuals or businesses.



As a firm, Canter Levin & Berg are staffed by solicitors and legally qualified staff who are experts in their particular areas of law. The breadth and quality of the service provided to clients is recognised by the firm's LExcel accreditation, in addition to which, several of the solicitors at the firm have been accredited by the Law Society for their expertise and the high standards of client service they provide.



From road traffic accident claims, personal injury law, serious injuries, criminal law, family law, employment law through to private client services, Canter Levin & Berg are here to meet your legal requirements, whatever they may be. If you have a specific legal enquiry, our solicitors offer a free no-obligation 10 minute consultation, call today on 0151 239 1000 to find out how we can help you.