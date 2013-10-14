Canter Levin & Berg on Neurosupport Legal Advice Panel

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Liverpool Solicitors Canter Levin & Berg have been unveiled this week as one of five law firms featured on the Neurosupport Legal Advice Panel. The panel has been created by the charity Neurosupport to put people who have been affected by a neurological condition and their families, friends and carers, in touch with the kinds of specialist legal advice they need.



Membership of Neurosupport's Legal Advice Panel recognises the firm as a leader in the provision of legal services to people affected by neurological conditions, whether they suffer from a neurological condition themselves or they provide care to someone who does. As one of the firms on the panel, the solicitors and legal executives at Canter Levin & Berg will be offering expert advice to people with a neurological condition in a variety of areas of law:



- Employment Solicitors will provide advice on employment matters, including entering work after being diagnosed with a neurological condition, telling an employer about the condition and what to do if problems are encountered in the workplace.



- A neurological condition can put a strain on family life. Membership of the Legal Panel means that Canter Levin & Berg's Family Law Solicitors will be available to provide advice and advocacy on the impact a neurological condition might have on their partner, their children and their other relatives.



- If someone has been diagnosed with a neurological condition that has been triggered, or made worse by, an injury sustained in an accident where they were not at fault, then the Personal Injury department can offer advice and assistance when it comes to make a personal injury compensation claim. Membership of the Neurosupport panel is a recognition of the expertise the Personal Injury Solicitors at Canter Levin & Berg have when it comes to dealing with complex, high value claims, such as those made by people who have been diagnosed with a neurological condition after an accident.



- The Private Client Department will be offering advice on preparing for later life to people suffering from a neurological condition, including making a lasting power of attorney and dealing with the court of protection. They will also be able to help when it comes to drafting a will and dealing with probate.



The Legal Advice Panel launch was held at Neurosupport’s head office, on Norton Street in Liverpool City Centre on Wednesday 9th October 2013. The event was open to anyone suffering from a neurological condition as well as case managers, other neurological charities, legal and medical experts.



About Neurosupport

There are over 10 million people in the UK who are living with a neurological condition, most of whom were not born with their condition. Each year around 600,000 people are diagnosed as suffering from a neurological condition, usually after being involved in an accident, or suffering from another illness. Neurosupport was established as a charity to give non-medical advice to people with neurological conditions, as well as to their families, friends and their carers.



Neurosupport provides support that complements medical provision, to people with a neurological condition, their families and professionals who care for them throughout their journey.



About Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors

With 12 partners and over 100 staff based in offices in Liverpool and Kirkby, Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors offer a comprehensive range of legal services to clients in the Northwest of England and further afield.



From road traffic accident compensation claims to accident at work claims to criminal, family law services and employment law, the friendly, efficient and professional staff are available to deal with clients' legal requirements whatever they may be.



The firm combines high standards with competitive pricing to make us your first choice if you need a solicitor.