Canter Levin & Berg Step in to Save Age UK Luncheon Club

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- The charity AGE UK Wirral runs a number of luncheon clubs across the Wirral catering for pensioners, with part of the funding for these clubs coming from a grant from Wirral Council. When news broke earlier this year that the council was cutting the grant is gives to AGE UK Wirral by £157,000 as part of wider efforts to reduce its budget, the charity was forced to impose major cuts to its services.



One of the services affected was the Greasby Methodist Luncheon Club, which had been faced with closure at the end of June. However, news of the closure reached the offices of Canter Levin & Berg. As we are keen to support local charities, and having worked with other branches of AGE UK in recent months, we decided to act by making a donation to cover the shortfall in the Greasby luncheon club’s budget. This means that senior citizens in the Greasby area can continue to enjoy their lunches.



To mark our donation, Solicitor Krystal Lewis, from our Private Client Department, went to meet with AGE UK Wirral’s chief executive Myrtle Lacey and the staff, volunteers and the luncheon club members in Greasby on Friday 28th June. Speaking afterwards about the donation, Krystal said:



“Our Private Client department at Canter Levin & Berg has strong connections with Age UK, offering free legal advice clinics in the St Helens, Warrington and Liverpool offices.



We were concerned to learn of the plans to close several lunch clubs operated by Age UK Wirral. We know these clubs offer older members of the community with important socialising opportunities, and are therefore delighted to have helped save the lunch club at Greasby Methodist Church from closure.”



Private client law at Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors



Krystal and the other members of the private client law team at Canter Levin & Berg are here to help if you need legal advice with any area of private client law.



About Canter Levin & Berg

Our private client lawyers can help you with any private client law issues you might be facing, providing professional legal advice across a range of topics. Whether you’re after advice about making a will, probates and estates, inheritance tax advice, lasting and enduring powers of attorney or the legal implications of long term care for yourself or for an elderly relative, our expertise can help.