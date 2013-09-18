Canter Levin & Berg Team Complete the Three Peaks Challenge

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Congratulations to our Solicitors Seán, Ruth, Edwina, Joanne and Krystal who are now back from their weekend adventure, which saw them tackling the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales.



Setting off on Friday morning from our Liverpool offices, our five budding mountaineers had an 8 and a half hour journey before reaching their base camp, a hotel near to Ben Nevis. An overnight rest meant the team were raring to go early on Saturday morning, setting off to climb the 1,344 metre peak at 7am. After a brief pause at the summit for photos, the team had to retrace their steps to meet with their minibus for the ongoing journey back to England.



Scafell Pike, England’s highest peak, was the next obstacle for our team. As our Three Peaks Challenge attempt came with a strict 24 hour deadline, this meant it was necessary to climb the 978 metres of the Pike overnight. Aided by Willie, a professional mountain guide, the ascent was made in pitch darkness, without any mishaps. It was then on to Wales for the final showdown with Snowdon, or Yr Wyddfa as it is known in Welsh.



During the journey from Scafell Pike to Snowdon, weather conditions deteriorated severely, with 75mph winds and driving rain making any attempt on the final mountain near-impossible. Halfway up the mountain a decision was made by the group on the grounds of safety and Ruth, Jo, Krystal and Edwina turned back, heading for the safety of the visitor centre.



Undeterred by the awful weather Seán and the group’s mountain guide Willie managed to climb onwards to the summit, completing the challenge despite the awful conditions and the loss of Seán’s mobile phone to rain-damage! Sean’s fantastic efforts meant that the 462 mile trip was a success, which was just as well as over £2,500 had been pledged in support of the trek, with all money raised going to the charity Listening Ear.



After he had had a well-earned rest for his weary legs, Seán Carty told us in his own words how he felt about completing the challenge, saying:



“Scotland, England and Wales highest peaks all conquered in 24 hours! Gale force winds and torrential rain throughout made for an exhilarating experience. I literally had to go on all fours up Snowdon to avoid getting blown away and had to cling onto the summit for a photo, after a five minute wait for the safest moment to take it”



“It never crossed my mind to admit defeat and turn back as Listening Ear is such a worthy charity and I didn’t want to let them down”



“I have never done something as crazy as this in my life – it was incredible! My knees are feeling it now and I honestly cannot even climb the stairs. An amazing experience – a huge thank you to my team mates, you are all legends!”



“If you haven't sponsored us yet and would like to do so, then please do and make all of this pain worthwhile!”