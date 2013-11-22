Canter Levin & Berg to Feature Again in Headway Directory

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors have once again been accepted onto national brain injury charity Headway’s directory of approved specialist brain injury solicitors. As a firm, Canter Levin & Berg are once again represented by Partner and Serious Injury Solicitor Romilly Houghton.



Romilly’s continued listing in the Headway directory recognises her expertise when it comes to providing top quality legal advice and representation to the victims of severe head and brain injuries and their families.



As Headway mention on their own site, “It is more important to instruct a solicitor with experience than to allow someone who is inexperienced to handle your case purely because he/she has an office close to your home.”



To renew her listing on the Headway website, Romilly had to demonstrate that she was ‘a solicitor with experience’ when it comes to representing people who have suffered catastrophic brain injuries and also her knowledge of the law relating to serious head injury claims. This involved providing Headway with recent examples of cases where she had successfully represented people who had suffered a catastrophic brain injury and had helped them to recover compensation for their injuries.



Speaking about her work with serious head injury cases and the renewal of the Headway listing, Romilly said;



"I am delighted that my specialist knowledge and experience in the field of acquired brain injury has once again been recognised by Headway. It is of vital importance that victims of acquired brain injury choose a specialist solicitor from the Headway list to ensure that they are properly advised and receive maximum compensation for their injuries.”



Serious Injury Solicitors in Liverpool

Serious Injury Solicitors can help you if you, or a member of your family, has suffered a serious injury, such as a brain injury, in a non-fault accident.



At Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors, our Serious Injury Solicitors understand that learning to cope with the effects of a serious injury is a process that can take a significant amount of time. We also realise that for someone living with a serious injury, being able to enjoy a reasonable quality of life is something that might require significant amounts of money being spent on care, support and adaptations around the home.



To find out more about making a claim for brain injury compensation either for yourself or on behalf of an injured family member or loved one, please call today on 0151 239 1000.