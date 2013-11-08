Canton Hermidas Private Equity, Launches Mena Focused Mining and Natural Resources Fund

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Canton Hermidas Private Equity (CHPE), the private equity investment arm of Canton Hermidas Financial Group, has launched a Middle East and North Africa (MENA) focused mining and natural resources private equity fund.



The new natural resources fund has received its initial seed investment primarily from private natural resource holding interests, as well as family offices from within the Middle East region.



The new fund will focus on the development of metallic and non-metallic mining assets within the MENA region, with a particular focus on gold, copper, lead and zinc assets.



The fund expects to make its first investment as early as Q1 2014 and will be solely managed by the CHPE natural resources team.



About Canton Hermidas

Canton Hermidas is a multi-disciplinary boutique investment group, offering asset management, fund management, private equity, real estate and commodity investment products and services with a focus at the world’s emerging markets. www.cantonhermidas.com



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