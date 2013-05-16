Canton Ohio Chiropractor Treats Pain with a Unique Approach

Canton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Dr. Brent Ungar, owner of Belden Village Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Canton Ohio offers the area residents a modern and unique approach to reducing and eliminating their pain problems.



With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Ungar evaluates each patient and their pain issue. However, instead of only offering them chiropractic care at his office, he provides other pain reducing therapies based upon their diagnosis and needs.



In addition to chiropractic treatment, Dr. Ungar also offers physical therapy services, cold laser therapy services and massage therapy services; all under one roof. Dr. Ungar states, “This multi- treatment approach allows for patients to benefit from many healing options and we see much better results.”



As a Canton Ohio Chiropractor he also uses cold laser therapy, which is a modern approach that uses laser technology to relieve pain and improve healing of a variety of conditions. “The cold laser is able to penetrate deep into the tissues for pain relief and healing, something other therapies just can’t do”, Dr. Ungar stated.



