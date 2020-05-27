Canvas by Instructure Inc to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Digital Learning Platforms Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Canvas byInstructureIncwill be listed as a top player in the Digital Learning Platforms segment on 360Quadrants.InstructureInc is an educational technology company and a developer of Canvas, a Web-based learning management system platform. Canvas is a cloud supported digital learning software. Canvas Digital Learning Platform is an open and usable platform that allows easy integration of the content, tools, and services as per the needs of educators and students. Canvas Digital Learning Platforms are cloud supported software that connects teachers and students.



Recently, Unizin has extended their partnership for an additional five years with Instructure. Unizinchose Canvas as the foundation for the Unizin service for its commitment to open standards, unique pace of innovation, and consistent delivery of positive learning experiences to faculty and students.Unizinprovidesexisting Canvas customers an opportunity to extend their offer for content, applications, and data capabilities that are openly distributed, shared, and created through the consortium. Canvas pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants , the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Digital Learning Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 28 companies in the Digital Learning Platforms space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Canvas Digital Learning Platforms360Quadrants has worked on listing Istation, Amira Learning, Odysseyware, Alpha Omega Publications, Learning Catalytics (Pearson), Imagine Learning, Renaissance Learning, and Learnzillionamong others as the top vendors in the Digital Learning Platforms. The platform will also provide the most granular Digital Learning Platformscomparisons between vendors.



The Digital learning platform is an online course platform that provides online courses and other educational products. The platform offers learning experiences to students in order to actively engage with educational content. The professionals use digital learning platforms to deliver their instructions and offer lessons that can be personalized. The Digital learning platform enables learning more interesting and interactive for students. An advanced learning platform integrates with adaptive learning functionality to use the tool the lesson based on the individual student's performance.



