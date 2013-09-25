Canvas Print Drop Shipping Is Also Offered via on-Demand Service by This Wholesale Supplier

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Art lovers from all over the world can choose from a large collection of canvas prints and art reproductions at China-Art-Prints.com. This online professional supplier of art works provides China Canvas Printing wholesale services via their official website. The supplier guarantees to deliver good quality canvas prints to customers at reasonable rates. The China-Art-Prints.com is said to be backed by the services of hundreds of talented and experienced professional artists and senior painters who are capable enough to fulfill the needs and requirements of every customer. The online gallery of China-Art-Prints.com displays a number of images; in addition, people can also send their designs and photographs for reproduction.



The featured specifications of China Canvas Printing wholesale services include high quality, customized sizes, guaranteed delivery time, strict quality control, drop shipping facility for online retailers and wholesalers, and so on. All canvases are filled with natural textures, which give the prints color effects, feeling and visual of original creation. Apart from that, on the basis of demand, beautiful, exquisite and impressive prints are delivered with the support of advanced technology. The China-Art-Prints.com provides durable, waterproof, dustproof and unbreakable canvases, which ensure that the collections will last for a longer period of time. This online art gallery promises that the sensitive designs and pictures sent by art lovers for reproduction will not be copied at any cost without the consent of the sender.



The website says, ¡°As a professional and experienced art reproduction manufactory, our strictly selected media and high China canvas prints precision printing equipment could serve you with high quality products and services.¡±



The website China-Art-Prints.com provides knife oil paintings, masterpiece reproductions, contemporary oil paintings, modern oil paintings and decorative oil paintings. The oil painting collections are categorized under Animal, Building, Flora, Landscape, people, Seascape, Still Life, Abstract, Vehicle and others. Online shoppers can browse through each of the listed categories to select the desired oil paintings or prints. The stretching and canvas print framing service of China-Art-Prints.com offers Standard Museum Wrap, Standard Gallery Wrap, Deep Museum Wrap, Deep Gallery Wrap, Standard Framed Prints, Standard Float Framed Prints and Deep Float Framed Prints. High definition vivid color printing is made in canvases like art paper, polyester, gloss cotton and polyester & matte cotton with eco solvent or dye ink.



To get more information about China Canvas Printing wholesale, visit http://www.china-art-prints.com/



About China-Art-Prints.com

China-Art-Prints.com is a professional and experienced online supplier of oil cheap canvas prints wholesale printing reproductions, canvas prints and giclee canvas prints. High-end printing materials and equipment are utilized by this manufacturer to deliver good quality canvas printing to art lovers.



Media Contact

China-Art-Prints.com

Address: Room 301, 21th of CHDL

Xiamen, 361026, China

Tel: (+86) 592-6211500

Email: sales@china-art-prints.com

URL: http://www.china-art-prints.com/