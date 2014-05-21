Canvas Prints Australia Upgrades Its Website with Photo Canvas Collage Feature for Customers

Leederville, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Canvas Prints Australia recently announced that it has upgraded its website with a new feature where customers can make photo collages. The company is reported to have been awarded for its smooth customer service and is said to have been featured in Vogue Living, Australia Style, Home Beautiful, Real Living, Instyle, People, Daily Telegraph, and The Courier. With this new added feature, the company aims at attracting new customers.



Many have anticipated that traditional image printing will take a back seat due to the popularity in digital photography. However, reports shows that people are still not over photos on canvas. In fact photo canvas printing saw a 20 percent growth between the year 2007-2012 and it is expected to grow more in the coming years. Success of companies like Canvas Prints Australia shows that the market for canvas photos has a bright feature. The company was launched in 2008 with the aim to provide good quality canvas prints and arts. The company offers a wide range of canvas prints and customers can choose from different size, style, and design.



With a friendly user-interface, customers can print photos with three steps – upload, choose the size, and add effects. Complimentary service such as removing red eyes and horizon straightening are available. Offering arrays of products like rolled canvas, floating frame, wall decal, stretched canvas, and photo luster paper, it provides free delivery in Australia, UK, and the US. Though its largest canvas print size is 40 X 60, the company reported that it can print larger photos for interested customers. Buyers can also choose from the in-house canvas art collection such as Banksy Art Prints, Typographic Wall Art, Classical Art Prints, Floral Art, Black and White Prints, Music Icon Pop Art, Automotive Art, and many more.



The company reported that it ships to most countries, however, the delivery time can vary from place to place. For Australian customers, products are delivered within 1-2 days. For more information please go to http://www.canvasprintsaustralia.net.au/photos-on-canvas/



About canvasprintsaustralia

Canvas Prints Australia allows customers to print image on canvas and even make photo collages. It provides free shipping to Australia, UK, and the US.



Contact Media

Canvasprintsaustralia



info@canvasprintsaustralia.net.au



Western Australia, Leederville



http://www.canvasprintsaustralia.net.au/photos-on-canvas/