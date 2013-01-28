Canvas Prints Store Announces Release of Updated Website with Easier Navigation and Expanded Product Line

Southampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Canvas Prints Store, is the UK’s number one online retailer of canvas prints. They are the premier online retailer of high quality, durable, low cost canvas prints for the home or office. The company has recently updated and improved the appearance and navigation of their website as well as expanded the number and types of their affordable, durable canvas prints so that everyone can quickly and easily find the perfect canvas print.



Canvas Prints Store is known for offering a wide range of canvas prints in a vast array of styles and sizes to suit every taste and requirement and they update their inventory frequently so that customers are assured that they are choosing the most updated looks and styles. The company also takes quality seriously as they manufacture all of their quality canvas in-house, with frames that are 3.8cm thick with slotted edges to keep the canvas in place and offer a 10 year guarantee on all of their canvas prints. The company uses only the highest quality printers as well as fade and water resistant inks that feature 72 million colours. They also come ready to hang with a special kit that helps to keep the canvas flush against the wall and that is provided at no additional charge.



In addition to the quality of the product, the company prides itself on its exceptional customer service. Most orders ship within 24 hours and the company also offers free next day delivery to most areas of the UK, except for the Highlands, Island of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and Isle of Scilly. Orders are well packed and can be traced so that customers know the location of their order throughout the delivery process. The company also provides a helpful staff to assist customers throughout the ordering process should they need any additional assistance.



With all of these benefits, it is difficult to believe that such high quality canvas prints would be affordable, but they are, with prices starting at £19.99. The company offers the same commitment to quality and service to their customers regardless of the size or price of the canvas print that they purchase.



To find out more about the company’s extensive product offerings, please visit the company’s website at http://canvasprintsstore.co.uk.



About Canvas Prints Store

Canvas Prints Store is an extremely reliable and helpful online resource for anyone who is searching for the highest quality, most affordable, and durable canvas prints for their home or office. The company has been rated the UK’s number one online canvas prints retailer due to their commitment to providing high quality customer service and high quality products.



Contact Information:



Canvas Prints Store

The Firs,

Ashurst Bridge Road,

Southampton,

SO40 7EA,

0800 840 0292

info@canvasprintsstore.co.uk