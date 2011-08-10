Updated Photo Editor Saves Customers Time at Photo in Canvas

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2011 -- A series of enhancements to the Photo in Canvas site look to improve the overall service provided to customers creating premium canvas prints. The team, based in Hampshire, pride themselves on top class customer service but the latest updates aim to make canvas prints upload and creating a lot easier.



Canvas printing has seen an increase in popularity in recent years thanks to the latest printing and computer technology. For homeowners looking to showcase their cherished moments, canvas prints are the perfect way to do so. With competition fierce, Photo in Canvas and the team have stepped up the game with high quality products and new features to the site which look to provide a better service to customers.



In the past, customers who wanted to edit a product once it had been added to the shopping basket would have to upload the photo again and start from scratch. The new change item feature allows customers to automatically load their original photo in the editor and edit their canvas prints from there. This new feature reduces the time spend uploading photos making edits a lot easier for the customer.



With a wide array of products and designer custom effects available on the site, it is not surprising that customers change their mind at the last stage. Using the change item feature, customers can redo a specific canvas with ease. To browse the full range of products available on the site, as well as in the Bespoke Art Shop, simply click here.