Photo in Canvas Inject Fun into Photographs With Pop Art Effect

The world of photography has changed dramatically in recent years. The role a photograph plays remains the same yet the sheer amount of technology updates have meant that the original photograph has lost value. Photo in Canvas has enhanced its service to develop canvas prints from photographs to decorate the home.



Social networking sites have brought about an entirely new trend. Photographs are now proudly displayed on sites for all to see but does this mean the death of the framed photograph in the home?



Photo in Canvas has developed a product which looks to encourage people to display their photographs in their home. The Hampshire based studio specialises in producing high quality canvas prints using designer custom effects and 100% cotton canvasses.



The array of designer custom effects has proven popular amongst homeowners of late. Effects such as the Lichtenstein style and Warhol allow customers to recreate their own masterpieces using personal and cherished photographs.



The aforementioned artists are both examples of the popular Pop Art effect. It emerged in the 1950s and artists drew inspiration from every day household objects. True to the popular artistic impression, customers can now recreate their own customised canvas prints.



The style is colourful and exciting and any canvas prints created using this effect are sure to become the focal point of a room. To learn more about the Lichtenstein and Warhol effects or any other available on the site, simply click here.