Enhanced Features Prove Lucrative for Canvas Prints Site Photo in Canvas

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2011 -- Over the last couple of months, the Photo in Canvas site has had a makeover to help provide a better service to its customers. The team has always prided itself on premium canvas prints and friendly customer service but thanks to the latest enhancements, customers have seen an improvement in the service provided by the Hampshire based team, in particular the ease of photograph upload.



Over the years, the photography market has changed dramatically. Nowadays, people use social networking sites to share their cherished memories but the rise in canvas prints services is looking to change the way photographs are being displayed.



Photo in Canvas provides a top class service to its customers with next day delivery, high quality canvas prints and friendly customer service. The recent addition of a review centre feature on the site allows customers to read reviews from previous customer. The site received a 5/5 for its service based on the reviews which have been left.



A virtual wall and change item button have also been added to site which allows customers to upload and edit their photographs at ease. The virtual wall provides customers with a way of looking at the size of their canvas print in relation to a room setting whilst the change item button lets customers re-edit their canvas prints once it has been added to the shopping basket.



Customers looking to create a premium canvas prints can click here to read more about the service provided and the products which are on offer.