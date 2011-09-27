Photo in Canvas Use Social Networking to Introduce New Styles

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2011 -- An online company using a social networking site to promote their brand has become a staple part of many of today’s marketing campaigns and often companies use their pages to giveaway free products or host competitions. Many companies have also seen their social networking pages as not just an opportunity to advertise to customers but to explain their new products and get feedback from their customer base.



One site that has put their various social networking sites to use is Photo in Canvas who has both Facebook and Twitter accounts for their company. This has become a really effective way for them to communicate with their regular customers on a more conversational basis and allows the customers to put up photographs of their canvas prints hanging in the homes or places of work.



Photo in Canvas is a site that likes to keep itself at the cutting edge of canvas print technology and is constantly updating their upload and editing procedure. Naturally, they have used their social networking presence to give tips and pointers on how get the most out of the software and in return customers have also seen it as a great way to inform the site of how they have found their new features and suggest any ideas they have that would make the process simpler and quicker.



