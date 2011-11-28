New Editing Software at Photo in Canvas Can Give Images a New Lease of Life

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- For amateur and professional photographers alike experimenting with the best shots of the day to create a piece of work to be proud of is always a great deal of fun. However, having the right tools with which to get the image we are striving for is essential and thanks to modern camera technology and easy-to-use software photographers can create stunning images with a fair amount of ease. At Photo in Canvas, the canvas print specialists they have recently unveiled a new range of editing software that will keep even the most particular of customers happy.



This now means that as well as being a place where customers can upload and print their shots on to an artist’s canvas to make a great gift or decoration for a home or work space, the site now hosts an extravagant editing suite with many of the effects completely free to use. Amongst the aesthetic options now available there are black and white, sepia, and even a fun cartoon effect for customers to use on their images.



For the particularly adventurous there is also the opportunity for customers to imitate the styles of some of the world’s most famous artists including Banksy and Andy Warhol. These make for wonderful decorations for the more contemporary home or workspace and would make the perfect gift for any friends or family who are decorating their homes. The facilities at Photo in Canvas now allows for customers to try out all of these effects before they purchase which means they have the freedom to get very creative with their images without fear of being unhappy with the final result.



To visit Photo in Canvas and begin using their new software click here