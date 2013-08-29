CanVast HD iPhone App Merges Art and Technology for Aspiring Artists

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- A group of art enthusiasts bring their “aesthetic” project to Kickstarter



John D Saunders, a Digital Marketer in South Florida and a fan of fine art was exposed to cultural artwork from around the world at a young age. So, with that in mind, John thought of how he could combine a love for art and a passion for technology into something tangible? That's when CanVast HD Wallpapers was born.



With the help of Kickstarter, CanVast HD ( http://goo.gl/mIJl9H ) will be an app available for almost ALL iPhone devices (and hopefully coming to Android and Windows devices in the future). The app will act as a HUGE digital art gallery, a platform for aspiring artists where they can upload their artwork in a wallpaper format in different categories that include”



- 3-D Art

- Abstract

- Anime

- Graphic Art

- Graffiti & Street Art

- Illustrations

- Photography

- Paintings

- Portraits



Then, art enthusiasts can browse recent artwork or categories and download these artist images as wallpapers. EACH wallpaper uploaded by artists has a link to a URL they specify when they upload their artwork. This link can redirect to their:



- Instagram Profile

- Facebook Page

- Website

- Online Store



or more! For fans of art, especially art from aspiring artists looking for exposure, CanVast HD Wallpapers is essential in the app market. However, the app can’t survive without aid from the digital community. A Kickstarter campaign has been built to promote the app and essentially pay for the remainder of development, a web API and post tweaks to the app after launch. For those interested, they can support the app here - http://goo.gl/mIJl9H .



With Kickstarter, all campaigns operate under an “all-or-nothing” funding policy. So, if CanVast HD falls short of reaching its goal, the project may never reach the market of eager art enthusiasts. To follow the CanVast HD project, follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @CanVastHD and spread the word via your social media networks. Consider donating as little as $1 to help bring the project to life. If you decide to donate more, you may be among the first to beta test the app.



About Us:



For more information about CanVast HD | Wallpapers App. By Artists. For the MASSES, or if you would like to get in touch with the creators, please contact john@canvasthd.com and click http://goo.gl/mIJl9H for details.



For Media Contact

Email: john@canvasthd.com

Twitter: @CanVastHD

Instagram: @CanVastHD

Kickstarter: http://goo.gl/mIJl9H