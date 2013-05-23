CAP International Builds Up Its Brokers

Humble, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- CAP International builds up every Houston import broker that it has through an article released in its website. The article “How to Choose a Customs Broker” discusses the qualities of the real customs brokers, who actually work for the company.



Wary of its status as a not so big customs brokerage firm, the company builds up its own roster of reliable customs brokers to ensure that things are done right. CAP International is a house to Houston customs brokers who boast of their wide range of “expertise in customs rules and regulations” aside from the license.



The website assures that these customs brokers are up to date with the new rules and trends in the international trade. These customs brokers are also highly trained individuals who know how to clear and comply not only with the Customs but also with other government agencies which are concerned with the import of shipments. The facts in the website point to 92% of the shipments worked out by CAP International are cleared within 24 hours.



According to the website, CAP International’s customs brokers are also equipped with their own software that enable them to communicate easily with the Customs and other government agencies the important information about the shipments. They can work things on their own without having to ask questions of what to be done next, which is an indication that they possess high levels of ability that pertains to their work. They also have special trainings in the fight against terrorism. So, the security of shipments is also ensured.



Any customer who is in need of a customs broker in Houston will be provided with one who satisfies all the qualities of the right customs broker from CAP International.



Contact CAP International at:

CAP International, Inc.

15100 Lee Road,#102 Humble, TX

77396

Tel. (281)548 – 1003

Fax.(282)548 - 1004

Email: logistics@capintel-customsbroker.com