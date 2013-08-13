Cap International: Dodge Additional Duties

Humble, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Many importers still do not know the answer to one important question: What is a customs broker? That is because they believe getting help from brokerage experts is only a waste of time and money. The truth is clearing imported products firsthand is the real time-and-money waster. Cap International – a company that specializes in clearing shipments – hastens the entire clearance process and eliminates unnecessary fees.



Upon reading that, most importers begin to wonder whether Cap International could really clear shipments much faster than they can. Well, the entire clearance process is not always as simple as dealing with Customs. There are instances in which it will be necessary to contend with the rules put in place by the FCC, the EPA, and even the DOT. Cap International’s brokerage experts know those policies like the backs of their hands.



In the view of the very best cargo import brokers, Houston importers should not waste time studying the complexities of compliance. Aside from that, such experts are fully aware that savings matter in any business. That is why they do their best to get rid of inaccuracies in duty rates. Simply put, availing of Cap International’s services is actually cheaper than trying to get shipments cleared firsthand.



At this point, many would still have one question in mind: is there anything else that makes the brokerage firm an importer’s perfect partner? Well, unlike its much bigger competitors, Cap International has enough time for its clients. Not only does the company have an easy-to-reach hotline, but it also makes use of an automatic email system that keeps its clients updated throughout the entire clearance process.



Cap International has been helping importers clear shipments for 30 years. While it’s not as big as other brokerage companies, it’s fueled by enthusiasm and experience. That’s why when they’re looking for a Customs broker, Houston’s finest importers only choose Cap International.