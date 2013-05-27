Cap Maison Announces Special Honeymoon Offers in St Lucia

Cap Estate, St. Lucia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Cap Maison is one of the leading hotels in St Lucia, providing luxury accommodation for anyone who wants to travel to this tropical Caribbean island for a holiday. It has long proven to be a popular destination for couples on their honeymoons, and it has now announced some special offers for those couples planning their romantic honeymoons this year.



Honeymoons in St Lucia have long been very popular with recently-married couples, and it is easy to see why. The tropical surroundings, picture-perfect beaches and spectacular scenery makes it a top destination for romantic getaways. Now, with the special offers provided by Cap Maison, it could prove to be an even more popular choice for couples getting married this year.



One of the offers provided by the luxury hotel for honeymoons in St Lucia is a 25% saving for couples staying in one of its Junior Suites. Not only is the hotel offering a huge discount, but it is also providing a complementary bottle of Champagne and a free 50-minute massage for couples at Spa Maison.



It is also providing a special 25% saving on its Villa Suites and throwing in a candlelit three-course meal, a bottle of Champagne and a massage. And to top it all off, it is also offering a sunset cruise complete with drinks on its own luxury yacht.



These special offers will only make honeymoons in St Lucia even more tempting for those planning the ultimate romantic holiday. St Lucia is a spectacular destination, with some major attractions and, of course, some spectacular scuba diving and snorkelling. Now with these special offers, couples can get even more for less on their honeymoons.



Full details of the special offers can be found on Cap Maison’s website, and the hotel invites people planning their honeymoons to have a look and to feel free to ask any questions when planning their stay in St Lucia.



