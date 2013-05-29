Cap Maison Highlights Top June Events in St Lucia

Cap Estate, St. Lucia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Cap Maison, one of the top St Lucia luxury hotels, regularly receives guests from all over the world to its little corner of paradise. Now it has announced a whole list of exciting events that will be taking place on the Caribbean island in June this year.



Many people travel to St Lucia to enjoy the spectacular beaches and tropical surroundings, and many choose to stay in St Lucia luxury hotels to enjoy a holiday in style. However, although lying on the beach is one of the main activities, the events that are held on the island throughout the year are also popular and can make a holiday here even more interesting.



One of the main events that Cap Maison is highlighting in June is the Dennery Fish Festival. This will be held in Deanery on the east coast of St Lucia each week during the month, and visitors will be abel to enjoy a wealth of fresh fish dishes cooked up by residents as well as a range of musical performances including R&B and Reggae.



Visitors can also head to Anse-la-Raye, which is a village on the other side of the island, for another seafood-themed event. Every Friday visitors will be able to enjoy a whole host of delicious seafood meals as well as Caribbean music.



Another top event is held each Friday in June in Gros Islet, where a street party is held for locals and tourists. There is lots of music, and DJs also perform. A range of dishes are cooked up BBQ grills, and it is a great event for anyone who wants to end the week in style.



Cap Maison, which is one of the best St Lucia luxury hotels on the island, recommends checking out any of these events for any tourists who visit St Lucia during June to enjoy an extra special treat on their holiday.



