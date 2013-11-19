Cap Maison Puts You in the Front Seat for St. Lucia's First-Ever Triathlon

Kingston upon Thames, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- In November, more than five hundred competitors are coming from all around the world to participate in St Lucia’s much awaited first ever triathlon, the Tri St Lucia. Sponsored by the telecommunication company, Digicell and the UK’s leading mass participation events company Human Race, the triathlon is scheduled from November 22nd to 23rd and is under the direction of the same people who organised the triathlon event at the London Olympic Games. Guests who are staying in nearby accommodation, such as those in Cap Maison, will have the enviable opportunity not only to witness the exciting sporting event, but also participate in it.



The St. Lucia Triathlon is taking place around the pristine environs of Rodney Bay, as well as in breathtakingly beautiful Pigeon Island. It will consist of a series of ‘achievable’ distances, as well as other events for the more experienced athlete. For starters, there is ‘The Dagger’, consisting of a 200-m swim, 6.6-km biking course, and a 2.5-km run. ‘The Pistol’ ups the ante with its 750-m swim, 13.2-km bike, and 5-km run. The most gruelling of all is ‘The Cutlass’, with its 1500-m swim, 26.4-km bike and 10-km run.



Moreover, there are also scheduled pre-triathlon events starting on November 20th, so those staying in places such as Cap Maison can get a taste of what to expect, and especially the fun parts. In fact, the week leading to the start of the main events on November 23rd will be filled with a number of event parties that are meant to make an unforgettable holiday for everyone staying on the island.



The best way to enjoy the Tri St. Lucia is to book into a gorgeous nearby hotel, such as Cap Maison, early. The elegant boutique hotel is perched on an ocean bluff, with first-class amenities and features such as plunge pools, Jacuzzis, a famous restaurant and a private motor yacht.



About Essential Hotel Collection

Essential Hotel Collection is the premier booking company when it comes to finding the best Caribbean accommodation, such as St. Lucia’s Cap Maison. Consisting of an expert team with decades of experience in the travel industry, the company has served and exceeded the expectations of thousands of clients over the years. For more information about the company’s services, please visit its website at http://www.essentialhotelcollection.co.uk .



Contact Details:

Essential Hotel Collection

7 Hampton Court Road

Kingston upon Thames

Surrey KT1 4AE UK

Tel: +44 (0)20 8614 0077

Email: ukoffice@essentialhotelcollection.co.uk

Website: http://www.essentialhotelcollection.co.uk