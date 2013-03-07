Capacitive Sensors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Capacitive sensors are devices that enable the measurement of the position of a conductive or nonconductive surface. The high-resolution sensing ability of these sensors makes them highly popular in detection and measurement of position, proximity, acceleration, and fluid levels. Currently, capacitive sensing is widely being used in devices like mobile phones, tables, other mobile devices, laptop trackpads, and in many other applications.



The market for these sensors was valued at USD 7 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13-14% from 2012-2018. This can be attributed primarily to their increased usage in varied application areas such as position, touch, and motion sensing, as well as in capacity measurements. Also, the vast and rapidly growing consumer electronics sector has witnessed introduction of a large number of capacitive sensor-based devices thereby fuelling market growth.



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/capacitive-sensors.html



Features such as requirement of limited calibration and reduced size of the sensors have also enhanced their incorporation rate in various sensor-based devices. Major factors restraining the growth of this market are lack of innovation and product differentiation, along with the availability of optional technologies. Application of nanometer resolution provided by capacitive sensors in the field of nanotechnology indicates a new market growth opportunity.



All the applications, industry verticals, and their sub segments are discussed in the report. Different operating modes of the capacitive sensors are also discussed in the report. The overall capacitive sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2013 to 2018. Projected capacitive technology is preferred in most of the applications as compared to the surface capacitive technology. Projected capacitance is further classified into two types, namely self capacitance and mutual capacitance.



Increasing demand of the sensors in the consumer electronics sector and reduction in the size of the sensor are considered to be the major driving factors of the market.



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/capacitive-sensors.html



Most of the major smartphone manufacturers like Apple (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), and Samsung (South Korea) are using the capacitive touch sensors for the touch screens in the smartphones as well as for the input devices like buttons, sliders, keypads, and touchpads. Capacitive touch sensors are in huge demand for the input devices as compared to the mechanical input devices because the problem of wear & tear is negligible for the capacitive sensing devices. In the retail & medical sector, there is a huge scope for the capacitive sensors in future as these sensors are continuously opting for care monitoring systems and other point-of-sale displays. Proximity Sensors are also in a huge demand in the industrial application and it is expected to show linear growth trend in the coming five years.



Different geographical regions are also discussed on the basis of the different applications. APAC is expected to boost the growth rate of the market because of the continuous improvement and technological advancement in the sensors industry in the countries like Japan, Korea, China and India.



In different applications the companies are specialized in different sectors like some of the companies are manufacturing the sensors for the consumer electronics whereas some of the companies are manufacturing for the commercial applications like automotive, medical etc. Companies are inclined towards launching new products and technologies due to the increase in competition. Mergers and Acquisitions also play important role in the market. Some of the major acquisitions are also described in the report like the acquisition of SigmaTech Inc. (U.S.) by MicroSense LLC (U.S.) which enhances MicroSense's portfolio of sensing technologies. Similarly, important partnerships & agreements are also discussed like the agreement between TPK Holdings (Taiwan) & Apple, Inc. (U.S.) under which TPK Holding's touch panels are used in the Apple's iPad.



Browse All Market Research Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/