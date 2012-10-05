Capacitors Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Capacitors are passive electrical devices used for their ability to store charge/energy. The global market of capacitors has witnessed a surge in demand due to their extensive use in electronic devices. Electronic devices of all types, such as home appliances, automobiles, computers, etc., all use capacitors of different variants for their functionality.



Driven by rising demand for electronics devices and widening energy supply-demand gap, the market for capacitors, which was valued at USD 20.48 billion in year 2011, is expected to rise to a healthy CAGR of 11.30% and reach market value of USD 43.88 by year 2018. The market, which had seen a decline in growth rate during the period 2008-2009 due to global economic slowdown, is again seeing increase in growth rate, after signs of recovery.



The global market of capacitors includes diversified products, and is heavily fragmented. Capacitors market can be segmented based on material used and their charge capacity. Depending on material used, the different types of capacitors are:



- Ceramic

- Aluminum

- Tantalum

- Film



Similarly, on the basis of charge capacity they are classified as:



- High capacity

- Low capacity



The demand of ceramic capacitors is highest among all the types, and is vastly supported from demand in developing nations such as Brazil, India, China and Russia. The Asia-Pacific market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of about 10.2% during the same period, and contribute highest to overall market share by the end of period.



Key players in the market are:



- Murata

- TDK

- Kyocera/AVX

- Taiyo Yuden

- Nichicon

- Nippon Chemi-con

- Rubycon

- NEC-Tokin Samsung

- Yageo

- Walsin

- Vishay

- Kemet



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



