Cape May Resort.com Launches a New Mobile Water Sports Mobile Ticketing Site Focusing on Water Sport Activity Within the Cape May County Area

Pleasantville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- CapeMayResort.Simpletix.com is a complete interactive mobile ticketing site that's totally dedicated to unique watersport venues in Cape May NJ. “Whether you are visiting Cape May for the first time or have lived here all your life, there are plenty of exciting or relaxing things to do in Cape May. Cape May Resort.com prides itself on having the best Water sports and Outdoor attractions. Working with the expertise of the local Captains, we have put together the most action oriented Water Sports excursions in Cape May.” said Ryan Reclaim, Director of Marketing at Cape May Resort.com.



On line ticketing is offered for East Coast Parasail including Parasailing Excursions, Jet Boat Adventures and Jet Ski Rentals. Cape May SimpleTix also offers daily trips on the Cape May Whale Watcher including morning trips, weekend excursions and specialty events.



A new report from Juniper Research has found that the number of tickets delivered to mobile phones worldwide will more than quadruple to 23 billion by 2016, compared with 4 billion tickets estimated to have been delivered during 2011. Worldwide, mobile users are now beginning to adopt mobile tickets as an integrated part of their mobile lifestyle - whether for airline, road or rail transport, or for sporting or entertainment event access - and as an integrated component of their mobile wallet



The Cape May Resort.com ticketing site is designed with local with mobile user in mind. Including a smart device “Mobile Format” allowing Cape May travelers to easily access screen friendly content that is compatible with today’s mobile browsers. In support of this new site, Cape May Resort.com has launched Social Media networking links on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest social networking sites to suit the ways Cape May travelers plan and communicate.



To visit the site please click http://capemayresort.simpletix.com or can visit the Blog at http://www.capemayresort.com/cape-may-resort-blog/



About Cape May Resort.com

The Cape May Resort.com site is totally dedicated to the Cape May Resort vacation area. The site was created by its founders with a vision to create an educational web site that focuses on the Historic Cape May Resort Vacation area. The vision of the web site and blog is to assist travelers on line via web, smart phone or tablet, while promoting our beautiful town's local businesses and to assist potential visitors in finding anything they could want or need in and around Cape May. This site is home to custom pages and video of easy to navigate information about Cape May- from restaurant choices to weather reports to local events in Cape May, we also host a local Cape May Blog featuring local events, things to Do in Cape May, shopping, restaurants, beach information and much more.