Cape Tours Teams Up with Karkloof Safari Spa KwaZulu-Natal and Others for New Combo Travel Package

Milton Keynes, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Cape Tours, a bonded and UK registered tour operator that features enjoyable and custom-tailored South Africa holidays, has just announced that it has teamed up with Karkloof Safari Spa KwaZulu-Natal—which was recently voted the best Spa Destination and the only 7 star graded property in Africa—the historic Ellerman House in Cape Town, and Singita the Big Five Safari destination in the Kruger National Park to bring travelers the ultimate pampering combination package.



As a bonus, travelers who take advantage of this special package will receive 12 nights for the price of 10. In addition, Cape Tours and its partners will include complimentary flights from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport to King Shaka International Airport in Durban and onto Cape Town International Airport.



Since the day Cape Tours opened in 1995, it has strived to offer discerning travelers the best and most memorable South Africa tours possible. Over the years, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for its personal knowledge of holidays to South Africa. The friendly and experienced team at Cape Tours knows South Africa extremely well from living and working there, and they utilize this vast knowledge to help their clients have wonderful and incredible vacations.



“Born and bred in South Africa we have been in the tourism trade for over 20 years,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that they specialize in tailor-made Self-Drive and Private Driver / Guide holidays to South Africa and Namibia, as well as offering add-on escapes to Victoria Falls, game viewing in Botswana and Zambia and beach breaks in Mozambique and Mauritius.



“Cape Tours is a tailor-made specialist, and all our holidays are tailored to meet our clients' exact objectives and expectations and to ensure that they remain in control of their holiday at all times, with the added bonus that they are in the safe hands of our South African born travel experts.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Cape Tours and their memorable holidays in South Africa is welcome to visit the easy-to-navigate website at any time; there, they can browse through the various destinations, tours and accommodations that are available, as well as read positive reviews from satisfied travelers who have worked with the travel company.



About Cape Tours

Established in 1995, Cape Tours is an ATOL (6138) bonded UK registered Tour Operator offering niche tailor-made holidays to Southern Africa for the discerning client. With South African-born experts on the team with over 20 years of experience, the company exceeds even the highest of expectations. For more information, please visit http://www.capetours.co.uk/