Cape Town-Based Musician MR KITO Tops the Online Charts

Cape Town, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- MR KITO is the musical solo project of Eric Michot, a French multi-instrumentalist and producer living in Cape Town since 2008.



Having played extensively in the local indie music scene, Eric began writing and recording his own songs during 2012.



The MR KITO project launched in March 2013 and success came quickly due to a very innovative approach to marketing. MR KITO immediately made four albums of music freely available across various online platforms [BandCamp, Myspace, and Soundcloud to name a few]



The albums (Pretty Nothingness, Pack of Egos, The Weatherman and Who We Believe To Be) showcased the eclectic mix of influences that make the MR KITO sound, from alternative rock to electronic.



Added to the mix of musical influences (including Radiohead, Beck and Sparklehorse) is a heavy dose of experimenting and an enigmatic approach to lyrics. “It’s quite hard to talk about nothing…I do my best to do so. Words are pointers, not the truth”.



By featuring on several online platforms at once and focusing on simply getting the music out there rather than sales, MR KITO was able to get to the enviable response from music fans worldwide. Playlisting on Sweden’s alternative station, Radio Andra, and Network Radio in South Africa, featured in online magazines and music blogs such as Trike’s Trax of Fame and 60 000 online fans were just some of the highlights of the last few months.



MR KITO has now debuted on the iTunes store, with the release of the fifth album, My Tattooed Self. A music video for the first single “Got to breeze” is currently in production. The single has already over 25,000 listens on Soundcloud alone.



Eric Michot takes a very laid-back, philosophical position on his recent success. “I am merely surrendering to what is”, says Eric, “and enjoying the ride while I’m at it.” He believes that the less we interfere with life, the better it goes. Judging from recent events and the astonishing growth of MR KITO, it seems to be a winning philosophy.



