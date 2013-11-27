Capital Alliance Donates 500lbs of Food to Orange County Rescue Mission

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Operation Gobble Gobble was a success! The mission was for our team to purchase and donate food so local homeless can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this year. The goal was 250 lbs of food including turkeys, mashed potatoes, yams, gravy, stuffing, and pumpkin pies to help the local less fortunate. Thanks to the Capital Alliance staff and CARE Team, we doubled our goal and delivered over 500 lbs of food to the Orange County Rescue Mission!



“It feels great to be able to give back,” Shannon Webb stated “and be aligned with the right team that has philanthropy deep rooted in its company culture.” Pam Bromley added, “We are very happy to be able to make a difference in these people’s lives…We are very fortunate to have success, we just want to share it.” Shannon Webb and Pam Bromley are both senior account representatives at Capital Alliance and actively serve as chairs on the CARE Committee (Capital Alliance Responsibility Effort).



The mission of the Orange County Rescue Mission is to provide assistance in the areas of guidance, counseling, education, job training, shelter, food, clothing, health care and independent living communities.



About Capital Alliance

Capital Alliance Responsibility Effort (CARE), is the philanthropic arm of Capital Alliance that believes its responsibility as a corporate citizen is to make a difference in the communities in which it operates. As part of that philosophy, Capital Alliance contributes to nonprofit organizations that focus on causes which are meaningful to its business, customers, employees and the community.



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