Capital Alliance Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Tustin to Help Youth Prepare for School

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Back-to-school shopping is always an exciting and fun custom for parents and kids as summer comes to a close. However, for many families struggling in this economy, it has become a financial strain to come up with the funds needed to purchase notebooks, crayons, pencils and other important supplies needed for their children to start the school year on the right track.



“It’s tough times, but fortunately the Boys and Girls Club of Tustin is here to lend a helping hand,” said Jamie Ruiz of Santa Ana, who brought his daughter to participate in the “Backpack Relay” hosted by the Club with the help of community partner, Capital Alliance. Excitement, fun and laughter with a good cause marked the day’s event at the Boys & Girls Club of Tustin. The “Back to School Relay Race” emulated the routines that every child should follow to be prepared for school each day, including getting dressed (a Club jersey and shorts over their outer clothing), brushing teeth, exercises, a good breakfast, and checking homework that is due for the day. The highlight to the end of a memorable day was handing out the backpacks filled with school supplies to each child. The event was held in partnership with Capital Alliance, whose employees volunteered their time to stuff backpacks with school supplies and staff the relay stations, as well as providing an inspirational hand-written message in every backpack for each child.



“Every 26 seconds another American student drops out of high school, and we believe it is extremely important for the youth of our community to be prepared for school each day and have the resources to successfully be on track to graduate to the next grade level. Our vision is to provide a world-class Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who comes through our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future. We could not accomplish this vision without the help of community partners such as Capital Alliance,” said Gary Oustad, Resource Development Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tustin.



“Our team is honored to participate in such an event," said Narin Charan, CEO, Capital Alliance. "The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tustin does such a service for our local community. We want to see all young people live up to their full potential. Providing kids with quality tools and supplies to get back to school on the right foot is the very least we can do." Charan added.



Capital Alliance is a leading provider of working capital and equipment financing solutions to businesses in North America.



The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tustin is a non-profit youth development program whose mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those that need them most, to reach their full potential as healthy, productive, caring, and responsible citizens.



For more information visit www.bgctustin.org



Contact Info:

Gary Oustad

Resource Development Director

(714) 838-5223 ext.104