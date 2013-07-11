Capital Athena Reports a Marginal Boom in the Residential Projects in Noida Extension with Their Successful Flats Sale

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- The Noida extension region, which has been in the news for the land acquisition disputes, is now gaining buyer’s trust once again. Capital Infratechhomes Pvt. Ltd. reports this latest trend of buyers returning to the Noida extension area, with the booming sales figures of their flats that they have achieved in the last few months. The developer has started selling their Capital Athena residential flats in Noida extension few months back and has achieved very overwhelming response from the buyers. This shows that the area is getting enough attention from the property buyers.



The real estate company reveals that several residential projects in Noida that were under threat of desertion are now getting buyer’s interest. According to them, this is a very healthy sign for the development of the region as a major residential area within the NCR region. A leading property dealer from the area reveals, “People who want to own a quality living space at affordable prices will always prefer a property in Noida extension. This is the reason why Capital Athena is selling like a hot cake, ensuring high-standard of living within very affordable price range.”



The land acquisition row in the region has resolved now and the development work is in the full swing. Since many construction works were stalled due to the controversy, a price rise was expected. However, the construction resumes again and it is being seen that the price of apartments in Noida extension will remain at the affordable level. A company spokesperson for Capital Athena, however, reveals that they were never part of such controversies and their project was started with the complete approval by the authorities. He states, “We always maintain transparency. Buyers can request for all types of documents to ascertain the credibility of the project. Several authorized project developers raised their prices during the crisis period, but we maintained our pre-decided pricings and this is the reason why we are one of the fastest selling real estate projects in the region.”



He further maintains that Capital Athena boasts of several unique selling points, from its exceptional architecture by none other than Hafeez Contractor to its location and affordability. Among all other Noida extension properties, Capital Athena enjoys a better connectivity and the proximity to the Indian capital city of New Delhi. A resident of Capital Athena will require driving for a few minutes to reach New Delhi for his or her works. There are several key benefits that a property buyer can get by investing money in Capital Athena apartments and flats. One can learn more about the project by visiting their website http://www.capitalathena.com/ .



About Capital Athena

Capital Athena is a high quality residential project in Noida developed by Capital Infratechhomes Pvt. Ltd. The entire project is designed by the renowned architect, Hafeez Contractor and is all set to be recognized as a landmark in Noida, being an architectural marvel. All residential units have been designed to meet the living needs of the modern population and are intact with all modern amenities and safety features.



For Media Inquiries:

Telephone: +91-120-4533030, +91-120-4533000

Mobile: +91-9560895511 to 18

Fax: +91-120-4533018

Email: info@capitalathena.com

Website: http://www.capitalathena.com