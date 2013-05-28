Capital Athena, the Most Awaited Residential Property in Noida Is Open for Booking Now

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- The demand for residential properties in Noida is witnessing an unprecedented growth in the present times, as Noida is a part of National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi. People choose to live in Noida, since it allows them to carry out their job, service or business activity in the capital city of Delhi. The proximity to the city of Delhi and the growing IT sector and other business houses in Noida is pushing the real sector in the city, and buying residential apartments in Noida is now an emerging trend among people from all classes. In order to meet the high standard living requirements of people, a much awaited residential property in Noida, Capital Athena is launched recently. The amazing apartments and flats developed by Capital Infratechhomes Pvt. Ltd. are open for booking now.



Capital Athena has been designed by the leading architect Hafeez Contractor and is remarkable for its marvelous design, high quality living standards, secure living environment as well as affordability. Reports say that the real estate Noida is a new trend among the property buyers and the high quality home environment seekers. This is the reason why developers and promoters of Capital Athena are very confident of witnessing overwhelming response from the flat and apartment buyers. Moreover, aesthetically designed and intact with all amenities, these residential units are gaining huge attention from the modern buyers. They claim that they are offering people the type of accommodation that is contemporary and serves the purpose of modern way of living, with great comfort and security.



Many real estate agents foresee a huge demand of residential properties in Noida and Capital Athena plays an important role of adding to the supply side of high class properties that people prefer to choose for their residential purposes. One of the leading property dealers appreciably reveals, “Capital Athena brings a good option for people who want to make Noida their home. These residential units have all the amenities that people love in the contemporary times. Both capital as well as rental values of these flats and apartments are very high. So, besides choosing these flats for residential purposes, one can also see them from good investment prospects.”



However, some property dealers now feel that people, who were looking for affordable apartments Greater Noida, will now choose to stay in Noida following the launch of Capital Athena. According to them, besides being high class residential units, Capital Athena is affordable too. People willing to book their ‘dream home’ in Noida can visit their website http://www.capitalathena.com/.



About Capital Athena

Capital Athena is a high quality residential project in Noida developed by Capital Infratechhomes Pvt. Ltd. The entire project is designed by the renowned architect, Hafeez Contractor and is all set to be recognized as a landmark in Noida, being an architectural marvel. All residential units have been designed to meet the living needs of the modern population and are intact with all modern amenities and safety features.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: +91-120-4533030, +91-120-4533000

Mobile: +91-9560895511 to 18

Fax: +91-120-4533018

Email: info@capitalathena.com

Website: http://www.capitalathena.com/