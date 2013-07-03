Capital City Bank Announces New Community Board Member

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Capital City Bank announces Jason Delves is the newest member of its Bibb County community board of directors. “Jason is passionate about enhancing our community and has worked tirelessly throughout his career to do so,” said David Sanda, Capital City Bank president, Bibb County. “There is no question that Jason embodies the qualities we look for in a community board member. He will be a valuable asset to Capital City Bank and our clients.”



A graduate of Duke University and the London School of Economics, Delves began his career with Alston & Bird in Atlanta, Ga., later taking a job with Wachovia Securities’ Investment Banking Group. Currently, he is the president of BLC Hardwood Flooring, LLC and Wood Fiber Technologies, LLC, both based in Macon.



Delves is also active in his community, currently serving as chairman of the business and corporate committee for the Children’s Hospital of the Medical Center of Central Georgia and a board member of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce. He has also been selected to serve as chairman of the 2014 board for the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce. Delves has also been recognized as one of GeorgiaTrend Magazine’s 2011 40 under 40 rising stars in Georgia.



A resident of Georgia, Delves resides in Macon with his wife, Betsy. He and Betsy have two children.



