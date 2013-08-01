Capital City Bank Group Among Florida Trend's "150 Biggest Public Companies"

Gainesville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Capital City Bank Group is proud to announce Florida Trend has announced the state’s "150 Biggest Public Companies," listing Capital City Bank Group at number 88. Since making its first appearance in 1999, the Company has consistently ranked among the largest and most influential entities in the state, as identified by the Florida-based publication. As one of the top Gainesville banks, the Company has 100 years of community banking experience, and though it has reached such recognition, still prides itself on being one of the most community-focused banks in Gainesville Florida.



According to an article on the Gainesville bank’s website, "Community involvement is a hallmark for our organization, and it comes naturally to our associates. Our business is building relationships, but more importantly, we believe in building strong foundations for the future of our communities."



Capital City Bank Group is one of only a handful of financial services companies to make the Florida Trend list, and is the only Tallahassee-based corporation as well. Ranked by 2012 revenue, all 150 companies are headquartered in Florida, have stock publicly traded on a major exchange and file regular financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The full list and details are available in Florida Trend magazine’s July 2013 issue. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, banking or loans in Gainesville FL, visit the company's website.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded financial services companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $2.6 billion in assets. The Company provides a full range of banking services, including traditional checking, savings and loan services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bankcards, data processing and securities brokerage services. The Company's bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and has 66 full-service banking offices and 71 ATMs to serve 25 communities in the greater Tallahassee, Fla., Gainesville, Fla. and Macon, Ga. areas. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit http://www.ccbg.com.



Corporate Headquarters

217 North Monroe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Contact:

Brooke Hallock

Hallock.Brooke@ccbg.com

850.402.8525