Capital City Bank Named Among "Best Companies to Work For"

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Florida Trend has once again listed Capital City Bank among its 2013 “Best Companies to Work For in Florida.” Out of the 100 small, medium and large companies recognized, Capital City Bank ranked #26 in the “Large Companies” category. Within this category, Capital City Bank is one of only two entities in the banking industry to be named.



Recognizing how important staffing decisions are to the strength of a company and, ultimately, to their ability to provide exceptional service to their clients, Florida Trend focused heavily on hiring practices when compiling this year’s “Best Companies” list. In addition to evaluating a candidate’s hard skills, the companies recognized also emphasize other areas when making hiring decisions, including how well they will fit into the company’s culture.



“Our associates are our most valuable resource. They are the foundation of what we do,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman, president and CEO. “At Capital City Bank, we aspire to be more than a bank to our clients and emphasize creating positive, memorable and exceptional service experiences. Our associates make it possible to live up to this promise. I’m proud of our team of bankers and honored that Capital City Bank has been recognized in this way for two consecutive years.”



The only statewide employer recognition program, the annual “Best Companies to Work For” list was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Participating companies underwent an exhaustive evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.



In order to be considered for the “Best Companies” list, the firm must be a publicly or privately held for-profit or not-for-profit business. The entity must have been in business a minimum of one year, have a facility in the state of Florida and a minimum of 15 full or part-time employees in the state. The 2013 issue is the fourth annual “Best Companies” edition, and the second year that Capital City Bank has participated. To learn more please visit: https://www.ccbg.com



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded financial services companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $2.5 billion in assets. The Company provides a full range of banking services, including traditional checking, savings and loan services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bankcards, data processing and securities brokerage services. The Company's bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and has 63 full-service banking offices and 71 ATMs to serve 26 counties in the greater Tallahassee, Fla., Gainesville, Fla. and Macon, Ga. areas.



Member FDIC.



