Capital City Bank Names New Officers

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Capital City Bank announces Myles Bradley and Sterling Bryant of its Credit Administration Division, and Ramsay Sims and William Smith III of its Commercial Banking Division have received new officer titles.



Myles Bradley, a loan workout specialist responsible for asset management and resolution, has been named assistant vice president. Prior to joining Capital City Bank in 2009, Bradley operated a company specializing in construction technology. As a result of this unique background, he acquired a knowledge base he continues to apply as a member of the Capital City Bank Technology Committee. Bradley is also active with the United Way of the Big Bend’s Young Philanthropists Circle.



Sterling Bryant, special assets manager, has been named assistant vice president. A Capital City Bank associate since 2009, Bryant is responsible for managing and coordinating the sale of bank-owned Real Estate. He came to Capital City Bank from a Tallahassee-based commercial general contractor where he served six years as vice president. Formerly, Bryant was a regional sales manager for Clarke American.



Institutional Banking Manager Ramsay Sims has been named senior vice president. Sims came to Capital City Bank in 2010, bringing 20 years of experience serving the financial needs of governments and non-profit organizations. A dedicated community volunteer, Sims is active on the board of America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend and is the current chairman of the business development committee at RESPECT of Florida. He also lends his expertise as finance committee chair at St. John’s Episcopal Church.



William Smith III has been named vice president in the Commercial Banking Division. An alumnus of Auburn University, Smith joined Capital City Bank as a management trainee in 2007 and has since served in the Commercial Real Estate Department as a loan workout specialist. He currently works as a commercial lender developing both corporate and professional relationships. Smith is committed to giving back to his community through active involvement in the Exchange Club and the Maclay School Head of School Search Committee.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial services companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $2.6 billion in assets. The Company provides a full range of banking services, including traditional checking, savings and loan services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bankcards, data processing and securities brokerage services. The Company's bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and has 66 full-service banking offices and 71 ATMs to serve 25 communities in the greater Tallahassee, Fla., Gainesville, Fla. and Macon, Ga. areas.



Member FDIC.



Corporate Headquarters

217 North Monroe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301



For Information Contact:

Brooke Hallock

Hallock.Brooke@ccbg.com

850.402.8525