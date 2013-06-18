Capital City Bank Welcomes New Business Banker to Inverness

Inverness, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Capital City Bank announces Clayton Jeck has joined its team of bankers at the Inverness Office, located at 1500 North U.S. Highway 41. As a business banker, Clayton is charged with initiating, developing and managing business relationships through the delivery of Bank products and services and ensuring that exceptional client service is upheld.



Clayton joins Capital City Bank with 27 years of prior industry experience, having held a variety of positions including branch manager, loan manager and business banker during his career. He received his bachelor’s degree in business management from Florida International University. Committed to his community, Clayton has served on the board of the Citrus County Economic Development Council, is past President of Citrus Sertoma and donates his time with a number of other community organizations. He is also a member of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and the treasurer at the Inverness First Assembly of God.



Clayton lives in Floral City with his wife Rachel. They have three adult children and two granddaughters.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial services companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $2.6 billion in assets. The Company provides a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bankcards, data processing and securities brokerage services. The Company's bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 69 locations and 72 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit: http://www.ccbg.com.