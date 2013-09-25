Capital City Inflatables Launches Autumn Party Rentals in Honor of Festival Season

Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The month of September brings about a number of seasonal landmarks. Summer comes to an official end and autumn begins, prompting the appearance of cooler, more comfortable weather. By this time, the school year is in full swing, cuing annual large-scale fund raising events. Churches, businesses and cities across the nation begin to announce their yearly fall festivals. This is also the anticipated yearly segue into the Halloween celebration season. In honor of all these occurrences, Capital City Inflatables has launched their autumn party rentals.



Said Brent Seay of Capital City Inflatables, "Bounce house rentals are perfect for fall activities where children are present. We can accommodate all types of events, from small back yard parties to massive, city-wide events. We offer inflatables that cater to children and teens of all ages. While our smaller bounce houses are perfect for toddlers and smaller children, the older crowd will be thrilled with our obstacle courses."



Regarding those inflatables geared toward older children, Seay described Capital City Inflatables' various obstacle courses. The 38' Wacky Colored Obstacle Course offers climbing, jumping and sliding and works well for events of various magnitudes. Seay mentioned the company's Adrenaline Rush Obstacle course, which is one of the company's larger inflatables and a popular model for city-wide festivals and other events with ample room for setup. Seay also noted the Ultimate Module Unit Obstacle Course offering an array of obstacles and slides. Capital City Inflatables' inventory includes inflatable interactive games as well. They can provide the two lane Bungee Run and their Octagon Extreme Jousting that implements a hoop, bouncing and a defender dome.



Capital City Inflatables also offers an extensive line of traditional bounce houses. They offer inflatable slides as well as a number of popular character oriented inflatables. Their character selection includes Disney Princesses, Dora the Explorer, Spider Man, Superman, Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob, Strawberry Shortcake and more. Seay recommends the characters for customizing themed birthday parties as well as utilizing a variety of characters for widespread public events.



In addition to their full inventory of inflatables, Capital City Inflatables also offers a dunk tank and carries a variety of carnival games available for rental. One of the company's most popular items in this genre is the Can Smash. They also offer Down-A-Clown, Stand-A-Bottle, Shockwave and All Stars Basketball. The company's most recent addition is the Plate Toss. Each of these classic games has been a proven sensation among festival goers as well as a successful revenue generator for fund raisers.



Seay concluded, "We offer a number of add-ons, including tents, tables and chairs, grills, generators, and our over-sized inflatable gorilla, which is sure to catch the eye of the public. Our customers may also take advantage of our concession rentals. We can provide a cotton candy, popcorn or snow cone machine, all of which make a perfect supplement to any event."



About Capital City Inflatables

Capital City Inflatables offers a variety of bounce houses, inflatables, carnival games, concessions and accessories for various public events. They are capable of accommodating any size event from small, back yard birthday parties to extravagant festivals. They are the area's premier supplier of party, festival and corporate event rentals.