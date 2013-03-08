Capital City Mortgage Company Assists Home Buyers in Obtaining Mortgages, Even with Bad Credit

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Capital City Mortgage Company, located in Austin, Texas is a mortgage lending firm that pulls from over fifty lenders to provide their customers with the best interest rates available in the market. Capital City Mortgage can secure a bad credit mortgage in Texas for borrowers with a credit score as low as 550 and refinancing for home owners with scores as low as 520. In order to get a mortgage for bad credit in Texas Capital City will walk potential buyers through a number of possible loan scenarios in order to find the best fit for the situation.



A mortgage for bad credit in Texas can be accomplished in several different ways. While traditional loans may not be available, FHA, VA and USDA loans are viable options for many low income buyers. Capital City Mortgage has years of experience handling the sometimes difficult task of applying for these Federal home loan programs. It helps having a specialist, like those at Capital City Mortgage, assist in the buying process because these Federal loan programs offer so many benefits to the buyer. Not every mortgage for bad credit in Texas is the same for everyone and the loan consultants at Capital City Mortgage can show potential buyers whether an FHA loan or a USDA loan is the best option for the borrower.



A bad credit mortgage in Texas through Capital City Mortgage will have a number of different options, because Capital City Mortgage works with so many lenders to find the best rates for its customers. With multiple lenders vying for the borrower's business Capital City Mortgage helps its buyers choose the best set of terms that fit the long-term interests of the borrower. Whether that means a lower down payment, a longer term or a low interest rate, even those who need a bad credit mortgage in Texas have choices.



Capital City Mortgage and its commitment to customer service and long-term customer relationships provides an optimal home buying environment for Texas home buyers.



