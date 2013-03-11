Capital City Mortgage Company Offers Assistance for USDA Home Loan Applications

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Capital City Mortgage Company (http://www.capitalcitymortgagecompany.com), is pleased to announce that it will now help applicants with USDA loans in Texas . These loans are part of the Federal government's initiative to increase home ownership among low income families in rural areas. Since the 2007 housing collapse in Texas mortgage with bad credit has been nearly impossible, but with increased funding to the USDA loan program more and more rural families are moving into the home of their dreams.



Rose Mortgage Services is a McAllen based company that specializes in new home purchases in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, as well as refinancing of current mortgages. Though they are a local company, Rose Mortgage Services also provides mortgage assistance throughout the entire state. While Rose Mortgage Services offers a variety of traditional mortgage options, they can also offer alternatives to those who want a Texas mortgage with bad credit.



The newest services from Rose Mortgage are USDA loans in Texas. These loans are funded through the Federal Rural Development program as a way to increase home ownership among low income families in rural areas. The process of applying for USDA loans in Texas can be difficult, so it is a good idea to have the expert assistance of Rose Mortgage to guide borrowers through the process.



USDA loans benefit the buyer by allowing 100% financing for a Texas mortgage with bad credit. Even with a low credit score, home buyers can still qualify for a USDA mortgage, so long as their credit history has been fair over the course of the previous three years. Additionally USDA loans come with reduced closing costs and little to no down payment. These relaxed requirements make it possible for low income families in rural areas, who typically have few liquid assets, purchase a home. USDA loans in Texas are not offered by every mortgage company, and Rose Mortgage Service's long history of mortgage underwriting in the state are an asset for home purchasers.



