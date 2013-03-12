Capital City Mortgage Company Provides Assistance to Home Buyers with Poor Credit

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Capital City Mortgage Company is a Texas based loan originating company that specializes in home purchases and refinancing throughout Texas. Winner of the 2012 Consumer's Choice Award, Texaslending.com has a proven track record of helping Texans get into the home of their dreams. With nearly 300 employees Texaslending.com has the ability to provide personalized service to its customers. Texaslending.com seeks to put potential customers in contact with a mortgage expert in under ten seconds from the first call. Texaslending.com has made it possible for buyers to get a Texas bad credit mortgage through their commitment to customer service.



In Texas home loan with bad credit has been difficult to get approval for since the beginning of the latest recession, but Texaslending.com has made helping customers with poor credit a priority. Provided that the buyer has at least a 620 credit score from two of the three credit bureaus, buyers are eligible for home loans through Texaslending.com. Their team of lending experts have access to a huge number of potential lenders and can get approval for home buyers that would get rejected at other companies. A Texas home loan with bad credit is not guaranteed, but Texaslending.com has services to help rehabilitate poor credit.



With a variety of financing options, Texaslending.com can secure over 95% financing even for a Texas home loan with bad credit. From VA to FHA and USDA loans, Texaslending.com can help Texans find an affordable home for almost every buyer. Even if a buyer is rejected for a Texas bad credit mortgage, Texaslending.com will continue to work with the buyer to raise their credit score and achieve home ownership.



A Texas home loan with bad credit is possible, but not something that every mortgage company is willing to do during the current recession. Texaslending.com has made an attempt to reach out to buyers who would otherwise be overlooked by mortgage lending companies.



