Capital Direct Funding Hard Money Announces Funding Packages for Green Energy Project Funding

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Capital Direct Funding Hard Money , a major direct private lender, recently announced several funding packages for green energy projects. Companies all over the world are entering the green energy field as consumers demand more energy efficient and environmentally friendly products, and as Washington politicians encourage these green energy projects with both words and investment. Still, green energy projects are controversial in some circles and opponents point out that many fail or have little chance of success. These opponents are quick to advocate cutting government investment so private companies are stepping up and Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is ready to help jump start this important industry that will play a greater role in the economy of the future.



Green energy funding is relatively new and traditional funding sources are reluctant to give money to these unknown an often risky projects. These traditional sources have been content to let the government take the lead but with tightening budgets and some reluctance to fund these projects that government money is not guaranteed. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is eager to offer these new green energy project funding packages to innovators in the industry who are trying to move the energy economy in a new direction and help make the US energy independent. The company has perfected the art of shortening the lending process so that developers can get their funds quickly. Most borrowers have become accustomed to a lengthy and difficult loan application process and they are pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to get funding from Capital Direct Funding. According to a company spokesman, “Capital Direct Funding Hard Money prides itself on customer satisfaction and going the extra step to make the loan process easy. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money provides a prompt response in less than 24 hours. As soon as our underwriters receive the details concerning a required funding scenario for a new project we will be prepared to issue a lending term sheet agreement.”



The loan application process begins online at the company’s website and can be completed via the simple preliminary loan application form that takes only 60 seconds to fill out and submit. With just basic personal information, Income information and a thorough description of the project a builder can be on their way to the financing they need to bring their project to completion. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is known as an honest direct commercial Lender in the industry and prides itself on the most secure lending practices to make sure client’s information is safe and secure. The company has the ability to offer loans ranging from $1 million to $100 billion and stands ready to help potential investors get their projects completed as the economy improves.



Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is made up of a professional group of veteran professionals with many years of experience in lending. They specialize in hard money, conventional finance and fast bridge commercial real estate lending. To learn more visit the company’s website www.capitalfundinghardmoney.com or call 877.273.7823 to speak with a company representative.



