Capital Direct Funding Hard Money Announces Funding Packages for Mixed-Use Developments Nationwide

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is in the news again with a major push into the mixed-use commercial development arena. Mixed-use development is the current hot area across the United States as developers rush to build large-scale projects that include retail, commercial and residential all in the same space allowing people to live, work and shop in the without ever getting in a car. Mixed-Use developments are increasingly popular with local jurisdictions, especially those in urban areas because not only do these developments revitalize long dormant areas but they help reduce traffic congestion and bring in much needed tax revenue. Given the large-scale nature of these major projects, funding from traditional sources can be hard to come by and can take longer than the developer would want. The principals at Capital Direct Funding Hard Money have done their research and determined that these mixed-use projects are a good funding risk and they have developed lending packages specifically for developers of mixed-use projects.



Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is especially pleased to be able to help developers of mixed-use projects because these projects are reshaping America’s urban and suburban centers and spurring economic growth from coast to coast. To be able to get in on the ground floor of this budding movement is something the company is eager to pursue. For developers, having a willing lending partner that can bring money to the table quickly is essential. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money has perfected the art of shortening the lending process so that developers can get their funds quickly. Most borrowers have become accustomed to a lengthy and difficult loan application process and they are pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to get funding from Capital Direct Funding. According to a company spokesman, “Capital Direct Funding Hard Money prides itself on customer satisfaction and going the extra step to make the loan process easy. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money provides a prompt response in less than 24 hours. As soon as our underwriters receive the details concerning a required funding scenario for a new project we will be prepared to issue a lending term sheet agreement.”



The loan application process begins online at the company’s website and can be completed via the simple preliminary loan application form that takes only 60 seconds to fill out and submit. With just basic personal information, Income information and a thorough description of the project a builder can be on their way to the financing they need to bring their project to completion. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is known as an honest direct commercial Lender in the industry and prides itself on the most secure lending practices to make sure client’s information is safe and secure. The company has the ability to offer loans ranging from $1 million to $100 billion and stands ready to help potential investors get their projects completed as the economy improves.



About Capital Direct Funding Hard Money

Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is made up of a professional group of veteran professionals with many years of experience in lending. They specialize in hard money, conventional finance and fast bridge commercial real estate lending. To learn more visit the company’s website www.capitalfundinghardmoney.com or call 877.273.7823 to speak with a company representative.



