Capital Direct Funding Hard Money Expands Direct Small Business Lending in Face of Improving Business Conditions

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Capital Direct Funding Hard Money has ramped up their direct lending to small businesses as signs of a true economic recovery appear in the overall US economy. The climb out of the hole created by the Great Recession has been long and steep and no segment of the economy was hit harder than the small business community. Not only did small business owners see their sales plummet but even as the economy stabilized it was almost impossible to get the funding they needed to expand or even maintain current operations.



That was a result of the tight credit crunch that resulted from the near collapse of the financial markets and the reluctance of lenders to make loans even as they saw their profits improve. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money never stopped lending, especially to small businesses because the owners of the company recognize that small business owners are the ones who drive economic growth through hiring and expansion. For Capital Direct Funding Hard Money keeping the lifeline of lending open for small business owners was the same as throwing a lifeline to the US economy at its darkest hour.



For small business owners having Capital Direct Funding Hard Money on their side was incredibly important and knowing that a funding source would remain open and stable for quick loans was crucial when making the decision to remain in business or close the doors. In fact being able to get a loan quickly is what draws so many small businesses to this lending company. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money has perfected the art of shortening the lending process so that developers can get their funds quickly. Most borrowers have become accustomed to a lengthy and difficult loan application process and they are pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to get funding from Capital Direct Funding. According to a company spokesman, “Capital Direct Funding Hard Money prides itself on customer satisfaction and going the extra step to make the loan process easy. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money provides a prompt response in less than 24 hours. As soon as our underwriters receive the details concerning a required funding scenario for a new project we will be prepared to issue a lending term sheet agreement.”



The loan application process begins online at the company’s website and can be completed via the simple preliminary loan application form that takes only 60 seconds to fill out and submit. With just basic personal information, Income information and a thorough description of the project a builder can be on their way to the financing they need to bring their project to completion. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is known as an honest direct commercial Lender in the industry and prides itself on the most secure lending practices to make sure client’s information is safe and secure. The company has the ability to offer loans ranging from $1 million to $100 billion and stands ready to help potential investors get their projects completed as the economy improves.



About Capital Direct Funding Hard Money

Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is made up of a professional group of veteran professionals with many years of experience in lending. They specialize in hard money, conventional finance and fast bridge commercial real estate lending. To learn more visit the company’s website www.capitalfundinghardmoney.com or call 877.273.7823 to speak with a company representative.



Capital Direct Funding

12 Greenway Plaza 11th Floor

Houston, Texas. 77046

Phone: 877-273-7823

Fax: 877-702-5586

info@capitalfundinghardmoney.com

http://capitalfundinghardmoney.com/