Capital Direct Funding Hard Money Makes Major Investment in Golf Course and Recreational Facility Lending

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Capital Direct Funding Hard Money recently announced a major initiative to enter the world of golf course and recreational facility lending. What many investors would consider a risky proportion, Capital Direct Funding Hard Money views as a major opportunity. Golf courses and recreational facilities were often the first projects put on hold or mothballed at the start of the great recession, but now many of those projects are seeing the light of day. Still, they are considered risky and many times unnecessary by traditional lenders who wonder if the economy has recovered enough to support these types of projects. With doubt already built into this sector, lenders are reluctant to use their limited resources to invest in these projects. The principals at Capital Direct Funding Hard Money see the value in golf course and recreation projects and have developed lending packages to help developers move these projects forward.



Golf course developers need to pull their funding together quickly and they must have a stable source of funding because many issues arise during development. Often the cost of the project can rise if environmental issues arise or if other unforeseen problems arise. Knowing that the funding source is stable and that the money can pulled together quickly is crucial for golf course and recreational facilities developers. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money has perfected the art of shortening the lending process so that developers can get their funds quickly. Most borrowers have become accustomed to a lengthy and difficult loan application process and they are pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to get funding from Capital Direct Funding. According to a company spokesman, “Capital Direct Funding Hard Money prides itself on customer satisfaction and going the extra step to make the loan process easy. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money provides a prompt response in less than 24 hours. As soon as our underwriters receive the details concerning a required funding scenario for a new project we will be prepared to issue a lending term sheet agreement.”



The loan application process begins online at the company’s website and can be completed via the simple preliminary loan application form that takes only 60 seconds to fill out and submit. With just basic personal information, Income information and a thorough description of the project a builder can be on their way to the financing they need to bring their project to completion. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is known as an honest direct commercial Lender in the industry and prides itself on the most secure lending practices to make sure client’s information is safe and secure. The company has the ability to offer loans ranging from $1 million to $100 billion and stands ready to help potential investors get their projects completed as the economy improves.



About Capital Direct Funding Hard Money

Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is made up of a professional group of veteran professionals with many years of experience in lending. They specialize in hard money, conventional finance and fast bridge commercial real estate lending. To learn more visit the company’s website www.capitalfundinghardmoney.com or call 877.273.7823 to speak with a company representative.



Capital Direct Funding

12 Greenway Plaza 11th Floor

Houston, Texas. 77046

Phone: 877-273-7823

Fax: 877-702-5586

info@capitalfundinghardmoney.com

http://capitalfundinghardmoney.com/