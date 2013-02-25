Capital Direct Funding Hard Money Now Offering Industrial Property Funding for Developers with Large Projects

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Capital Direct Funding Hard Money , the leader in direct private lending has added industrial property funding to the list of services they offer to clients. The industrial funding packages work hand in hand with the company’s existing residential and commercial funding packages and inject a much needed funding source for developers of industrial properties. Industrial projects often aren’t as glamorous as high profile commercial or residential properties but they are essential to helping businesses function properly. Many developers were hit hard by the recent recession and with the manufacturing sector of the economy in a slump there was much less demand for industrial parks and centers. Even now, as the economy improves, traditional funding sources are closed to these types of projects but luckily for the developers there is a company like Capital Direct Funding Hard Money that stands ready to help jump start these projects that will help the US economy continue to grow and expand.



Leaders in the industrial building industry are turning to this company for funding because the funds come quickly and efficiently. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money has perfected the art of shortening the lending process so that developers can get their funds quickly. Most borrowers have become accustomed to a lengthy and difficult loan application process and they are pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to get funding from Capital Direct Funding. According to a company spokesman, “Capital Direct Funding Hard Money prides itself on customer satisfaction and going the extra step to make the loan process easy. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money provides a prompt response in less than 24 hours. As soon as our underwriters receive the details concerning a required funding scenario for a new project we will be prepared to issue a lending term sheet agreement.”



The loan application process begins online at the company’s website and can be completed via the simple preliminary loan application form that takes only 60 seconds to fill out and submit. With just basic personal information, Income information and a thorough description of the project a builder can be on their way to the financing they need to bring their project to completion. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is known as an honest direct commercial Lender in the industry and prides itself on the most secure lending practices to make sure client’s information is safe and secure. The company has the ability to offer loans ranging from $1 million to $100 billion and stands ready to help potential investors get their projects completed as the economy improves.



About Capital Direct Funding Hard Money

Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is made up of a professional group of veteran professionals with many years of experience in lending. They specialize in hard money, conventional finance and fast bridge commercial real estate lending. To learn more visit the company’s website www.capitalfundinghardmoney.com or call 877.273.7823 to speak with a company representative.



