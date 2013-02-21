Capital Direct Funding Hard Money Reveals Increased Activity in New Development Short Term Funding

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Capital Direct Funding Hard Money , a direct private lender, recently revealed to clients and investors that the professionals who work at the firm have noticed a marked increase in the level of new development short term funding. According to the owners of Capital Direct Funding Hard Money, the recent signs of life in the US economy and the steady downward trend in US unemployment has convinced many developers to not only restart existing projects that had been put on hold during the recession, but more importantly for the economy, to start new development projects. Even with the stirrings in the US economy traditional lenders remain hesitant to lend especially to newer less established contractors and developers. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money was created to help these types of firms and others obtain the funds they need to bring their projects to life and to completion, and in the process the company helps spur economic growth throughout the broader US economy.



New developments can include building in many different categories including commercial, residential and industrial. New development projects have been rare since the building collapse of 2008 and 2009 but that only means that demand has been building over the past five years for new developments to complement and in many cases to replace existing developments in both cities and suburbs. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money has many loan types that they can offer builders who want to start a new development project and these include conventional financing loans, construction loans, bridge loans, loan for acquisition and development, hard money loans and many more.



New development has increased not only because economic activity has increased but also because firms like Capital Direct Funding Hard Money have entered the market to offer quick and easy short term funding. This is especially important to builders of new developments who need funding to get the projects off of the paper and under construction. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money has perfected the art of shortening the lending process so that developers can get their funds quickly. Most borrowers have become accustomed to a lengthy and difficult loan application process and they are pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to get funding from Capital Direct Funding. According to a company spokesman, “Capital Direct Funding Hard Money prides itself on customer satisfaction and going the extra step to make the loan process easy. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money provides a prompt response in less than 24 hours. As soon as our underwriters receive the details concerning a required funding scenario for a new project we will be prepared to issue a lending term sheet agreement.”



The loan application process begins online at the company’s website and can be completed via the simple preliminary loan application form that takes only 60 seconds to fill out and submit. With just basic personal information, Income information and a thorough description of the project a builder can be on their way to the financing they need to bring their project to completion. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is known as an honest direct commercial Lender in the industry and prides itself on the most secure lending practices to make sure client’s information is safe and secure. The company has the ability to offer loans ranging from $1 million to $100 billion and stands ready to help potential investors get their projects completed as the economy improves.



About Capital Direct Funding Hard Money

Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is made up of a professional group of veteran professionals with many years of experience in lending. They specialize in hard money, conventional finance and fast bridge commercial real estate lending. To learn more visit the company’s website http://capitalfundinghardmoney.com/ or call 877.273.7823 to speak with a company representative.



