Capital Direct Funding Hard Money Set for Substantial Growth and Expansion Throughout 2013

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Capital Direct Funding Hard Money, a direct private lender, just announced that the company is expecting substantial growth in 2013 leading to a significant expansion of their business operations. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is a leader in providing hard money and bridge loan lending to sophisticated investors and is known in the industry and the best commercial real estate lender. The past several years have been challenging for those who need to borrow and companies like this have stepped in to offer the financing that firms need to stay in business and move their projects forward. According to the owners of Capital Direct Funding Hard Money, with the economy improving and unemployment falling business activity is on the rise and their firm is ready to partner with companies in order to provide them the funds they need to increase business activity and keep the economy moving.



One of the things that sets Capital Direct Funding Hard Money apart from other firms and what keeps them poised for growth is the fact that they have perfected the art of shortening the lending process. Many borrowers expect a lengthy and difficult loan application process but this is not the case with Capital Direct Funding. According to a company spokesman, “Capital Direct Funding Hard Money prides itself on customer satisfaction and going the extra step to make the loan process easy. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money provides a prompt response in less than 24 hours. As soon as our underwriters receive the details concerning a required funding scenario for a new project we will be prepared to issue a lending term sheet agreement.”



Capital Direct Funding Hard Money also has an established reputation for honesty in lending and for keeping its client’s information secure and confidential. With the ability to offers loans ranging from $1 million to $100 billion, the company stands poised to help commercial lenders everywhere get their projects completed as the economy steadily improves.



About Capital Direct Funding Hard Money

Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is made up of a professional group of veteran professionals with many years of experience in lending. They specialize in hard money, conventional finance and fast bridge commercial real estate lending. To learn more visit the company’s website www.capitalfundinghardmoney.com/ or call 877.273.7823 to speak with a company representative.