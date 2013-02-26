Capital Funding Hard Money Moving to Take Advantage of Rebounding Multi-Family Residential Market

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Capital Direct Funding Hard Money , the leading commercial direct private lender, is taking steps to respond to the improving property investment housing market by ramping up their multi-family residential investment property funding. The owners of Capital Direct Funding Hard Money have watched the residential market very closely and were quick to see the signs of life and ready their funding packages for multi-family residential investors and developers. Even with signs that the residential housing market is on the mend and growth there is quickly accelerating, traditional lenders remain hesitant to lend. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is well positioned to help commercial investment property residential investors to move forward with their projects and take advantage of the improving market. In the process Capital Direct Funding is a leader in helping move the US economy forward.



Commercial residential development was hit the hardest by the recent recession and for several years developers put projects on hold or scraped them all together. Part of the problem was that traditional lenders lost so much from investments they made prior to the recession and then credit tightened to an extreme level so it was virtually impossible for real estate investors to get funding. Now that the multi-family residential market is on the mend, traditional lenders remain skittish and that’s where companies like Capital Direct Funding hard Money come into play. The company has perfected the art of shortening the lending process so that investors and developers can get their funding quickly. Most borrowers have become accustomed to a lengthy and difficult loan application process. Capital Funding Hard Money clients are pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to get funding from Capital Direct Funding. According to a company spokesman, “Capital Direct Funding Hard Money prides itself on customer satisfaction and going the extra step to make the loan process easy. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money provides a prompt response in less than 24 hours. As soon as our underwriters receive the details concerning a required funding scenario for a new project we will be prepared to issue a lending term sheet agreement.”



The loan application process begins online at the company’s website and can be completed via the simple preliminary loan application form that takes only 60 seconds to fill out and submit. With just basic personal information, Income information and a thorough description of the project a builder can be on their way to the financing they need to bring their project to completion. Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is known as an honest direct commercial Lender in the industry and prides itself on the most secure lending practices to make sure client’s information is safe and secure. The company has the ability to offer loans ranging from $1 million to $100 billion and stands ready to help potential investors get their projects completed as the economy improves.



About Capital Direct Funding Hard Money

Capital Direct Funding Hard Money is made up of a professional group of veteran professionals with many years of experience in lending. They specialize in hard money, conventional finance and fast bridge commercial real estate lending. To learn more visit the company’s website www.capitalfundinghardmoney.com or call 877.273.7823 to speak with a company representative.



